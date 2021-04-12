Shamokin, Pa. – No drugs were found during a recent building-wide locker search at the Shamokin Area Middle/High School, Principal Todd Hockenbroch said.

"The administration believes these searches are necessary due to our strong commitment to keep drugs out of our school facilities," Hockenbroch said.

Assisting with the search were Watsontown Police Sergeant Tim Kiefaber and K9 Mariska, Union County Deputy Sheriff Eric Leaman and K9 Charlie and Snyder County Chief Deputy Lucas Bingman and K9 Leo. The Coal Township Police also assisted.

"We regret having to take this action," Hockenbroch said. "However, we are serious about keeping drugs and alcohol out of the buildings and are willing to use all legal procedures within our authority to ensure that our school is safe and drug-free," Hockenbroch said.