Lock Haven, Pa. – A Lock Haven woman reported as missing has been safely found, state police at Lamar confirmed today.

Lisa Worden, 50, of Lock Haven, was reported missing from 300 Hogan Boulevard at 8:52 a.m. on Feb. 4, Trooper Andrew Adams said.

Worden had last been seen at the Lock Haven Motel, 300 Hogan Boulevard, on Jan. 21.

After putting the call out that Worden was missing, she subsequently was safely located, state police indicated.