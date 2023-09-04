Clinton County, Pa. — A Lock Haven woman is facing up to 12 years in prison for dealing bath salts after she was convicted by a jury last month.

A Clinton County jury found Megan Cristine Rinehart, 35, guilty on all counts, including felony delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a cell phone following a trial in August.

The charges stemmed from a controlled buy conducted by the Clinton County Drug Task Force in 2021 during which the Rinehart sold 0.5 grams of eutylone, otherwise known as bath salts, to a confidential informant for $50.

At the trial, Chief David Winkleman and Officer Stephen Brion of the Pine Creek Township police department testified concerning the drug sale that happened at the Henderson Street Laundromat on East Main Street in the City of the Lock Haven. Rinehart took the stand in her own defense and admitted to having arranged to meet with the confidential informant on the date in question, but denied making a drug sale. She said she was meeting the CI to collect money the informant owed her boyfriend for power tools he had sold to the informant through Facebook.

The Commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Thom Rosamilia, who argued that the evidence against the Rinehart overwhelmingly established that she had provided the "bath salts" to the confidential informant and her story about the power tools was a fabrication. Rinehart was represented by defense attorney Marc Decker.

The jury returned a verdict within an hour of beginning deliberations and found Rinehart guilty of all charges. She will be sentenced Sept. 26, and is facing a maximum penalty of up to 12 years in prison.

