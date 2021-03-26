Jersey Shore, Pa. – A 23-year-old Clinton County woman is accused by state police at Montoursville of sexually assaulting a person less than 16 years old in Lycoming County.

Mackenzie Blaze Dugan, of Lock Haven, is accused by Trooper Jamesan Keeler of sexually abusing a minor on or about July 1, 2019, in Woodward Township, Lycoming County.

Dugan was charged on Wednesday with one felony count each of statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older and unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses. She also faces one misdemeanor count each of indecent exposure and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

Dugan works as a home health aide for Bayada Home Health Care in Lock Haven, according to her Facebook page. The Lock Haven location provides pediatric home health care.

It's unknown if the sexual abuse allegations are tied to Dugan's work as a caregiver because today Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley's office declined to provide access to Dugan's case records.

This story will be updated when more information is available.