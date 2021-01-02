Lock Haven, Pa. – The Lock Haven woman accused of slaying her nephew and leaving him in a bathtub will exercise her right to a preliminary hearing.

The preliminary hearing for Jamie Lynne Jackson, 36, accused of slaying 9-year-old Anson Stover and allegedly concealing his death, will be held in person at Clinton County Central Court on Jan. 21.

"I don't know that a Zoom hearing is necessarily appropriate in this case," Jackson's public defender Patrick Johnson said Tuesday.

Clinton County District Attorney David A. Strouse said he deferred the request to the Court.

Clinton County Magisterial District Judge John W. Maggs proposed a hybrid-type hearing, with in-person access limited only to involved parties and members of the public attending via Zoom.

"Any witnesses would remain in the parking lot and come in one at a time. We would broadcast it over Zoom so anybody in the public that was interested in seeing it would have the ability to do that," Maggs said Tuesday.

Strouse requested that court administration "reserve at least a 3-hour window for the hearing."

"It may be one of those hearings where that's the only thing that we do in the afternoon," Maggs said.

The purpose of a preliminary hearing is for the prosecutor to prove prima facie evidence exists to charge the defendant with a crime. Prima facie, a Latin phrase meaning "on its face," is a much lower standard than what will be required at trial.

Strouse did not mention Tuesday which witnesses he plans to call, but the following individuals were at the scene shortly after Stover's death was reported to police, according to court records:

Jackson's father, Hugh Jackson

Lock Haven City Police Officers Andrew Fisher and Gage Fischer

Clinton County Detective Richard Simpson

Clinton County Coroner Zachary Hanna pronounced the death of Anson Stover at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2020.

Docket sheet

Related reading: Homicide charges filed in death of nine year old in Clinton County