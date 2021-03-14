Lock Haven, Pa. – A city woman accused of furnishing alcohol to minors was committed to the Clinton County Prison on Friday, court records show.

A bench warrant was issued on Wednesday for Heather Jo Fiedler, 38, of Lock Haven, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office reported. Fiedler was taken into custody on Friday, according to Clinton County Court records.

Fiedler was charged with one misdemeanor count each of corruption of minors and sell/furnish alcohol to minors last October.

State police at Coudersport allege that Fiedler "knowingly allowed" three underage individuals to drink alcohol at her home in Castanea Township on July 8.

The minors were a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, police said. Fiedler also allegedly gave alcohol to a 20-year-old male. The female minor had a valid no-contact order against Fiedler at the time, according to the affidavit.

Police reportedly were tipped off to the situation when the mother of one of the minors called them around 6:55 a.m. on June 8 to ask for help locating her son.

Through the course of the investigation, police said they learned that the juveniles were "picked up and transported to the Fiedler residence" around midnight.

Fielder allegedly brought the males back to the Laser Car Wash, 8 Woodward Ave., Woodward Township, around 10:34 a.m. that morning, police allege.

Fiedler's next scheduled court appearance is Monday, March 15 in the courtroom of President Judge Craig P. Miller.

