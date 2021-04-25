Lock Haven, Pa. – Already jailed after allegedly creating a disturbance on a school bus, a Lock Haven woman was arrested again this week.

Jolene Renee Fisher, 38, is accused by Woodward Township Chief of Police Stephen R. Falotico of trying to enter a residence in the 100 block of Woodward Avenue, Crist Trailer Court, on April 13.

"Fisher allegedly went to a residence and began banging on the front door and windows and tried to enter the residence after previously being told she wasn't allowed on the property," Falotico said.

She drove a vehicle away from the residence while her driver's license was suspended, according to Falotico. Her bail was set at $250 monetary on April 16,

In a second case filed last month, Fisher has been incarcerated at the Clinton County Correctional Facility since April 13 in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail.

Woodward Township Police Officer Miles Houseknecht alleges that Fisher created a disturbance on a school bus on March 19.

"On Friday March 19, 2021 Fisher allegedly entered onto a school bus without permission and created a disturbance, then shoved another individual and interfered with the custody of a child," the Woodward Township Police Department said.

In that case, Miller is charged with felony interference with custody of children, misdemeanor unauthorized school bus entry, and summary harassment and disorderly conduct.

