Lock Haven, Pa. – Lock Haven City Police recently charged a set of 31-year-old twins with conspiracy to commit retail theft.

Officer Gage T. Fischer alleges that Christen and Megan Probst stole items from Weis Markets in Lock Haven between Aug. 1 and 29.

"Christen was charged retail theft for a course of conduct of 14 incidents of theft and 13 incidents of conspiracy to commit retail theft with her sister Megan," Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said.

Megan Probst is accused of 13 incidents of retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft with her sister and co-defendant Christen, according to DA Strouse.

"The thefts occurred as the pair would use a self check out line then proceed to scan some items and not others," Strouse said.

Magisterial District Judge Keith G. Kibler set bail at $1,500 unsecured for both Probsts.

The twins waived their preliminary hearings on March 16. They're scheduled for formal arraignments in Clinton County Courtroom 1 at 8:30 a.m. on April 26.

Docket sheet - Megan Probst

Docket sheet - Christen Probst