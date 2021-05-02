Lock Haven, Pa. – A 19-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with conspiracy to deliver crystal methamphetamine.

Agents from the Region IV East Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant on a third-floor apartment at 5 Corning St., Lock Haven on April 28, according to Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse.

Janet Evans, 19, of Lock Haven, and Jason A. Young, 45, homeless, reportedly were located inside.

"Young was located in the bathroom of the residence discarding crystal methamphetamine in the sink and toilet," Strouse said.

The following items were seized from inside the residence, according to Strouse's CrimeWatch report:

20 grams of crystal methamphetamine

$367 in U.S. currency

Three Apple cell phones

Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia

The following agencies assisted with the operation: Pine Creek Township Police Department, Lock Haven City Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff Department, Clinton County District Attorney's Office, Snyder County District Attorney's Office, and the Pa. Attorney General's Office.

Young was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.

Young was confined to the Clinton County Prison on April 28 before posting $20,000 monetary bail through a professional bondsman on April 29. Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills didn't put a Nebbia hold on Young's bail, meaning Young didn't have to prove that his bail funds came from a legitimate source.

Evans was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of intentional possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $10,000 unsecured by Clinton County Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills on April 28.

Both are scheduled for May 4 preliminary hearings before Mills.

Docket sheet - Young

Docket sheet - Evans

CrimeWatch report

Article updated to add source photographs.