Lock Haven, Pa. - A Lock Haven man was sentenced to a maximum term of 20 years in a state correctional institution on charges of dissemination and possession of child pornography, both second-degree felonies.

President Judge Craig P. Miller imposed the sentence on Brandon W. Griffin, 22, of East Bald Eagle Street, Lock Haven, Monday afternoon. In total, Griffin was sentenced on five counts pertaining to videos that he downloaded and disseminated in late 2020.

Griffin will be eligible for parole from the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole after five years, according to a news release posted on Clinton County Crimewatch.

The Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crimes Unit, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, conducted the investigation and were able to identify Griffin through his internet activity and the use of a smart phone application that was used to download and disseminate the videos, according to authorities.

The Commonwealth was represented at sentencing by First Assistant District Attorney Thom Rosamilia.

