Lock Haven, Pa. – For twice sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last July, a Lock Haven man recently was sentenced to decades in state prison.

Justin Michael Litz, 32, of South Highland Street, now must register as a sex offender for life. On April 19 Litz pleaded guilty in Clinton County Court to felony statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Litz was sentenced the same day Common Pleas Judge Michael F. Salisbury. Salisbury sentenced Litz to state prison confinement: a minimum of 75 months and a maximum of 23 1/2 years. He'll be eligible for parole after he serves his minimum term.

"At the sentencing hearing, District Attorney Dave Strouse argued for the maximum sentence permitted by the Pennsylvania sentencing guidelines, and cited Litz's long-term criminal history and his complaints to the Clinton County Probation Department that the sentencing ranges he faced weren't 'fair,' and that he was under the influence of drugs at the time he committed the offenses," Strouse's office said.

Lock Haven City Police Officer Richard A. Simpson said Litz sexually assaulted the victim in the City of Lock Haven on or about July 11, 2020.

