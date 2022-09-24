2022-09-24 Jeffrey Scott Ballenger mugshot.jpg

Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven man was charged this week for raping a mentally-disabled person, according to investigators with the Pine Creek Township Police Department.

Jeffrey Scott Ballenger allegedly engaged in a series of sexual acts with the person in May, according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office. The 57-year-old Ballenger was allegedly aware the woman suffered from a significant mental disability.

Ballenger was charged with first-degree felony rape of a mentally disabled person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a mentally-disabled person, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault of a person with a mental disability during a preliminary arraignment this week.

Ballenger posted $100,000 monetary bail through professional bondsman on Sept. 20 and was released from custody. Ballenger will appear before Judge Frank Mills on Sept. 27 for a preliminary hearing.

