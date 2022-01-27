Lock Haven, Pa. — A defense attorney argued that her client simply "turned around for a cigarette" prior to being taken into custody by Lock Haven police.

A jury saw it differently as Jonathan Wesley Gadd, 36, of Mill Hall was found guilty on several charges after just a one-hour deliberation.

The one-day trial ended with Gadd being found guilty of felony escape and misdemeanors that included resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Three officers, including Sergeant Stephen Nero of the Lock Haven City Police Department, testified during the trial. Nero testified that he used a taser to incapacitate Gadd after he pushed an officer, and that officers discovered a small vial that contained four pills and two syringes and a spoon covered in residue on Gadd after the incident that took place in May of 2021.

Gadd, who could face a maximum of 13 years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced on March, 21, 2022.

