Lock Haven, Pa. – Rape charges were filed against a Lock Haven man accused of sexually assaulting a substantially impaired 14-year-old girl in Flemington Borough, Clinton County Court records show.

Alonzo D. Henry, 20, is charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar with 12 felonies in connection to an Oct. 27, 2019 incident.

District Attorney Dave Strouse said the complainant in this case was 14 years old at the time.

Henry faces the following charges:

One first-degree felony count of rape forcible compulsion

One first-degree felony count of rape substantially impaired person

One second-degree felony count of statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older

One first-degree felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion

One first-degree felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse person substantially impaired

One first-degree felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse person less than 16 years age

Three second-degree felony counts of aggravated indecent assault (forcible compulsion, person impair complainant, and complainant less than 16)

One third-degree felony count of corruption of minors

One third-degree felony count of unlawful contact with minor, and

One misdemeanor count of corruption of minors

Henry currently is free on $25,000 unsecured bail set by Magisterial District Judge Keith G. Kibler at a bail hearing on Dec. 8.

Henry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the matter on Feb. 9.

In a separate case, Henry pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sell/furnish liquor to minor last summer and was sentenced to one year probation on both counts. The offense occurred on Halloween 2019 and two additional counts of corruption of minors were dismissed at the time of that plea.

