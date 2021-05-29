Lock Haven, Pa. – A Lock Haven man recently led state police on a chase at speeds up to 100 mph, according to the Clinton County District Attorney's Office.

Ryan M. Danneker, 36, is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, misdemeanor DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a slew of summary traffic offenses.

State police at Lamar Trooper Joshua Eichenlaub arrested Danneker in Bald Eagle Township on May 27.

The chase began in the area of Eagle Valley and Laurel Run roads, District Attorney Dave Strouse said.

"Danneker led police on a chase that went into Centre County then back into Clinton County, at speeds of up to 100 mph," Strouse said.

Danneker allegedly stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

"After a very short foot pursuit, Danneker was taken into custody," Strouse said.

Danneker remains in the Clinton County Correction Facility in lieu of $7,500 monetary bail set by county Magisterial District Judge John W. Maggs on May 27.

Docket sheet

CrimeWatch