Lock Haven, Pa. — The city beach in Lock Haven has reopened after reports from the week of June 14 showed high levels of bacteria.

In the state of Pennsylvania, water testing for public beaches is required weekly.

“On Friday, June 23rd, we received a notice from the State Department of Health that we were allowed to reopen the beach again, as the testing earlier in the week indicated that the bacteria levels in the water had dropped significantly under the regulated levels,” Kasey Campbell, Director of Community Life said.

According to officials, the high amount of bacteria found the week of June 14 was likely caused by the ‘rain and increased turbidity’ within the area at that time.

“The State and City have determined there is no risk to public health at this time, and it is safe to swim again,” Campbell said.

