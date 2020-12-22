Williamsport, Pa. – With the National Weather Service prediction for two or more inches of rain combined with the potential for another two inches of snow melt on Thursday, Dec. 24, there is a strong potential for localized flooding and specifically street flooding within the city.

Related reading: Drenching rain, gusty winds, thunderstorms eye East for Christmas Eve

Given last week’s record breaking snowfall, many of the city’s storm drains and drainage basins are blocked by snow and ice. Beginning today, and continuing through Thursday, Williamsport Streets and Parks crews will be working to clear snow, ice, and debris from as many storm drains as possible.

We ask that you please assist by clearing storm drains and basins around your homes, if you are able.

The Williamsport Fire Department issued a reminder to never drive through a flooded roadway. Standing or moving water on a roadway may be hiding deep, washed out areas, icy surfaces, and numerous other hazardous conditions. As little as 12 inches of water can cause small vehicles to float, and even slow moving water can wash most vehicles off a roadway.

Please turn around, don’t drown.