Williamsport—The YWCA will be receiving a boost thanks to the recently approved allocation of $40,000 from the Community Development Block Grant COVID (CDBG-CV) money.

“We are pleased to support the Williamsport YWCA,” Mayor Derek Slaughter said. “The YWCA programs are effective at promoting a sense of safety, community, and restoration in the lives of many Williamsport residents.”

The money will be used by the YWCA to make facility improvements including an outdoor play area for children and renovations to a permanent supportive housing kitchen.

In fiscal year 2020, the YWCA provided 9,203 nights of safe shelter to 237 women, men, and child survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault.

During this same timeframe, the YWCA provided 64 woman and children permanent supportive housing as they were recovering from substance abuse while experiencing homelessness.