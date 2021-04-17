Williamsport—Making a difference in world starts will making a small difference in your own world.

Nobody understands this message more than eight-year-old Noah Kriger, who will be helping with cleanups around the city today.

“We are going to every park to set up stands in the morning,” Kriger said.

Kriger and his mom Laura Kriger will be helping at six local parks that include Cochran, Brandon, Newberry, Flannigan, Shaw, and Memorial.

“It’s pretty special,” Laura said. “I want them to be good people and do good. I’m really proud of him. He’s really proud of this.”

Noah will be out and about throughout the day Saturday. Residents are urged to come out and help with the cleanup. If you can’t make it to one of the parks, that’s alright too. Neighborhoods, streets, yards, and everything else outside could benefit from a little love and care.

Eight-year-old Williamsport resident makes a difference with his vision and plan to help clean up area parks. #NCPA