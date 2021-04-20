Trout Run, Pa. – State police have released a report regarding a one-vehicle crash in Lycoming County on April 9 which left a Trout Run woman with serious injuries.

Jeanne R. Kehler, 49, was traveling north on Lycoming Creek Road in Lewis Township at 6:40 p.m. when she lost control of her 2007 Dodge Caliber. The vehicle went off the roadway at the 7000 block and struck a ditch, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Kehler’s vehicle then overturned, according to a release by Trooper Michael Adams. Emergency responders reported entrapment at the scene. Multiple fire departments and EMS were able to extricate Kehler from the vehicle. Airbags were not deployed and Kehler was not wearing a seat belt, Adams wrote in the release.

Kehler was transported by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport.