Elimsport, Pa. – A Union County woman remains hospitalized at Geisinger after losing control of her vehicle and hitting a tree on Sulphur Springs Road in Washington Township, Lycoming County.

Tammy R. Hyde, 60, of Allenwood, was in critical condition as of Thursday morning, according to a nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. She was taken by helicopter to Geisinger following the accident the morning of Sept. 16.

Hyde was traveling south at the 6800 block of Sulphur Spring Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. when she lost control of her 2006 Ford Five Hundred, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

The vehicle swerved across both lanes of traffic before traveling off the roadway and hitting a large pine tree with the passenger side, according to state police.

The vehicle then continued to travel southeast for approximately 10 yards and then overturned on its roof. Hyde’s vehicle came to final rest facing northeast with the large pine tree on top of it.

Hyde had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to state police.

Warrior Run Ambulance, Washington Township Fire Department, Clinton Township EMS, Steinbacher’s Auto Service and PennDOT assisted at the scene.