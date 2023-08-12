Laurelton, Pa. — A Johnstown woman was killed Friday night at the Union County West End Fair when a piece of debris flew off a tractor in the tractor pull event.

State police at Milton say the 33-year-old woman was hit by a piece of an exhaust wheel that became dislodged from the tractor's turbo housing. Emergency responders were called to the scene at 8:30 p.m. Police did not identify the woman in a press release.

Police say the tractor's exhaust wheel was ejected from the manifold and then knocked off the metal covering of the tractor. A piece of the wheel flew into the crowd of spectators and hit the woman in the neck.

Off-duty medical personnel performed extensive lifesaving efforts, as well as fire and EMS personnel that responded to the scene. The Union County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

Police say there is no suspicion of foul play or criminal activity in the investigation.

The Union County West End Fair is held every year in Laurelton and continues through Saturday.

