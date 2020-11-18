Lairdsville, Pa. – A woman sustained suspected serious injuries Monday after the vehicle she was riding in hit a deer in Penn Township, Lycoming County.

Brenda K. Gilbert, 64, of Berwick, was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of the suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

The driver, Carl Gilbert, 67, was traveling south on Route 42 shortly after 8:30 p.m. when he hit a deer with his 2019 Ford Escape. He sustained minor injuries and also was transported to Geisinger, according to state police.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

Lairdsville Community Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.