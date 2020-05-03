Mansfield, Pa. – A woman involved in a one-vehicle crash in Richmond Township, Tioga County on Friday has died.
JoAnn D. Tomb, 67, was driving east on State Route 660 east of Kelsey Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a left curve and hit a tree, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield. Tomb’s vehicle then rotated 180 degrees and traveled east where it came to final rest in a creek facing south.
The Tioga County coroner’s office pronounced Tomb dead at the scene.