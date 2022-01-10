Lottery Money 2021

Middletown, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the eighth, two $50,000 Weekly Drawing prizes as part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

 
The winning ticket numbers, 00447103 and 00465074, were randomly drawn from among more than 69,800 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Dec. 28, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022. Ticket number 00447103 was sold at Turkey Hill, 4001 Carlisle Road, Dover, York County and ticket number 00465074 was sold at Quick Shop, 5429 Route 522, Middleburg, Snyder County.
 
To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on our Official App or at a Lottery retailer.

