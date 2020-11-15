State College, Pa. – A wind advisory is in effect today for Potter and Tioga counties, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

South-southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph impacting the cities of Bradford, Coudersport, Mansfield and Wellsboro.

The advisory remains in effect from 10 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening.

"The strongest wind gusts will occur Sunday afternoon and early evening," the NWS said.

Tree limbs may be blown down and power outages may result. Travel may be difficult for trucks and trailers, especially on east-west roadways. Use extra caution and secure outdoor objects.

Hazardous weather is forecast for Clinton, Centre, Lycoming, Sullivan, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland and Columbia counties.

Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph are likely in those counties today, with the possibility of thunderstorms and winds up to 50 p.m.

Gusty northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph are expected again on Tuesday.