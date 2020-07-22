Effective Monday, July 27, 2020, Adam Winder will become general manager of the Williamsport Bureau of Transportation (RVT), according to a news release from Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Winder has been serving as interim general manager of the Williamsport Bureau of Transportation since January 2020. Before taking that role, Winder served as the General Manager of Streets and Parks.

The City of Williamsport will continue the ongoing process to fill the remaining administrative positions that are available, including the post of Director of Community and Economic Development, which will soon be vacated with the retirement of Stephanie Young.

Other positions include a post within Streets and Parks, and Finance Director, according to Mayor Slaughter.