Williamsport, Pa. -- According to a news release from Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, the City of Williamsport Treasurer and Tax Office has relocated to 100 W. Third Street at the corner of Pine Street and Third Street.

The move stems from the water and air quality issues at City Hall, said the mayor. The new office entrance is on Pine Street directly across from the Court House Fountains

The office was previously the location of Sterns Café, The Transit Scoop, and most recently Derone’s Dynamite Dogs. The office has fifteen-minute parking available along Third Street directly across from the M&T Bank Building.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Office can be reached by phone at 570-327-7520.