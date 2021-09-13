WilliamsportTaxOffice_2021.jpg

New location of the Williamsport Treasurer and Tax Office, 100 W. Third St.

 C. Pauling / NCPA

Williamsport, Pa. -- According to a news release from Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, the City of Williamsport Treasurer and Tax Office has relocated to 100 W. Third Street at the corner of Pine Street and Third Street.

WilliamsportTaxOffice2_2021.jpg

The move stems from the water and air quality issues at City Hall, said the mayor. The new office entrance is on Pine Street directly across from the Court House Fountains

The office was previously the location of Sterns Café, The Transit Scoop, and most recently Derone’s Dynamite Dogs. The office has fifteen-minute parking available along Third Street directly across from the M&T Bank Building.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Office can be reached by phone at 570-327-7520.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.