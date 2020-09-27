Bailey_NCPA.jpg

Natalie Bailey colors in what she described as a 'heart tornado' in front of the Williamsport Police Department on Sept. 27.
Members of the community hand deliver pizzas to the Williamsport Police Department on Sept. 27. 

Williamsport, Pa. — A friendly group of people took time out of their Sunday to give thanks to the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Families from across the area came out and let kids draw inspirational pictures and messages in front of the police station. They also hand delivered multiple pizzas to the officers on duty.

“We wanted to do something positive,” Shelby Sabatino of Williamsport said.

Sabatino came out with her four kids Natalie Bailey, Ellie Young, Cody Sabatino, and Elijah Bailey. Her husband Thomas Bailey was also with the group.

Casey Parker came out with his kids Bryce, Alexis, and Brady Parker to deliver pizzas for the officers on duty. They wanted to personally thank the police for their hard work.

Ellie Young colors her blue heart in to show appreciation for the Williamsport Police on Sept. 27.
We 'heart' WPD was drawn on the pavement in front of the station to show support for the Police on Sept. 27.
Ellie Young and Elijah Bailey finish as blue heart outside the Williamsport Police Department on Sept. 27.

“They seemed to be a little emotional because they don’t get the ‘thank you’ they deserve,” Parker said. “I know it’s their job, but they’re putting their lives on the line for us.”

The officers on duty came out and thanked the group for the food and messages.

“We as a community need to show them the support they deserve,” Casey Parker said. “Obviously, there are bad cops everywhere, but the good cops are by far more than the bad cops. It’s important to recognize the good cops for all they do.”