Williamsport--Mayor Derek Slaughter assured citizens of Williamsport the city would be able to handle any inclement weather.

Despite a reduced number of staffing due to COVID-19 related quarantines, Slaughter said roads would be cleared as quickly as possible.

Here's the official statement sent out to media Sunday night:

"As preparations are underway for the possibility of the upcoming inclement weather, we are asking for the public's patience. Our Department of Public Works is operating with reduced staffing due to COVID-19-related quarantines. However, we will work as quickly and efficiently as possible to clear the roadways and sidewalks. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."