Williamsport, Pa. – Between putting out fires and helping people across the city, the Williamsport Firefighters also found some time to raise money for a good cause.

The Firefighters, with the help of Rodgers Uniforms, created T-shirts which were sold during October as part of the fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Their hard work paid off and on Oct. 16, the Firefighters presented a check to the Lundy Breast Health Center of UPMC Susquehanna for the amount of $1,234.

All of the money raised by the Firefighter's will be used locally to help the community.

Every October, for the past 7 years, the Williamsport Firefighters have participated in fundraising and help spread awareness for Breast Cancer. Their efforts have amount to a total of $10,932, all of which has been donated to the Health Center.

Today, Oct. 28, is National First Responder Day and the Williamsport Firefighters are a great example of the dedication and hard-work first responders do help keep our communities safe and healthy.