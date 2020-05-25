Williamsport—Williamsport Platoon Chief Sam Aungst bend down next gravestone and slowly pushed an American flag down into the ground.

Members of the Williamsport Fire Department greeted community members and presented flags to each veteran’s gravestone at St. Boniface Cemetery in Williamsport Friday. The fire trucks outlined the cemetery and all members of the department planted flags and interacted with relatives and friends of fallen soldiers.

“This is something we’ve done for many years,” Aungst said. “We want to make sure we honor the veterans. Not just the veterans who were members of the fire department, but all the veterans from all the wars.”

Every member of the fire department was on hand to plant the flags. The tradition has lasted for more than 40 years. Aungst has been a part of it for nearly 30 of those years.

“As a veteran it really means a lot to know there are people out there who care,” Aungst said. “Our union has been doing this for at least 40 years. It’s important to know that there are still people and organizations that still believe in the veterans and continue to remember them.”