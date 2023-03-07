Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport City Lions FC will be holding tryouts for its women’s and men’s teams this Saturday, March 11 at the Liberty Arena in downtown Williamsport.

As Williamsport's first professional soccer club, the City Lions kicked off their first seasons in 2022. The City Lions have a women's and a men's league.

Tryouts for the women’s team will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; men’s team tryouts will follow from 10:30 a.m. to noon. New players trying out will be expected to provide a $25 fee. Any interested players should visit citylions.com and register.

Both teams will play their homes games at Penn College in Williamsport. The men won last year’s UPSL D1 South championship, concluding their inaugural season with an undefeated mark.

