Williamsport, Pa. -- Williamsport's City Hall is undergoing construction along the W. Fourth St. side of the building to add a handicap accessible ramp. The sidewalk is blocked by fencing in front of the building while construction is taking place.

City Wall was condemned in August after failing air quality tests. Heavy rain caused damage to portions of the building.

Slaughter had ordered that all city offices, including the police department, must be relocated by Sept. 4. The Williamsport Bureau of Police announced the Patrol division moved on November 17.

Due to the federal lawsuit against the City of Williamsport for failing to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City was required to make multiple renovations and changes to the building.

"We briefly discussed the possibility of delaying the ramp, because of the condemned status but it was decided to go forth now," City Engineer Jon Sander said.

According to Sander, the project is moving swiftly and is expected to be completed within a month. Other future renovations are still upcoming to complete requirements of the lawsuit settlement.

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter says there is no final decision on the future of City Hall or whether city employees will eventually move back into the building.

"I'm looking to, after the budget sessions, I'd like to have an executive session with council members and administrative positions," said Sander. He said he wants to "nail this down so it doesn't drag on forever."