Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport mayor Derek Slaughter released a press release Friday evening stating that city hall has sustained water damage due to a roof leak, and may need to be temporarily relocated.

City hall’s roof started to leak due to last week’s thunderstorms and as a result, the building sustained significant water damage. City hall now has “an awful odor inside,” as well as mold, and other issues related to the large amounts of water that leaked inside, Slaughter wrote.

A company will come to city hall early next week to conduct an air quality test, mold test, and overall general assessment of the conditions.

“Following the results of those tests, city hall may need to be relocated temporarily until the issues are remedied,” Slaughter wrote. He added that he will provide an update next week once results are received.