Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport city officials are considering various new locations for the Williamsport City Hall. One of the locations being considered is the Trade and Transit Center I, there's just one problem: the Community Theatre League is already there.

Yesterday, the Community Theatre League "was blindsided" by the news, which also sparked local outrage from the Theatre's supporters.

Today, Williamsport Councilman Adam Yoder, Chair of the City Hall Ad Hoc Committee, issued the following statement:

“The City Hall Ad Hoc Committee was formed for two key reasons: first, to validate the true costs to bring City Hall up to date in a variety of areas (including but not limited to accessibility infrastructure), and secondly to explore any potential external options to house city government to ensure the most feasible and fiscally responsible solution is obtained. One of the options that has been explored with backing by the Administration is moving current City Hall functions over to Trade and Transit I, and exploring a Public Safety building for the Police, Fire, Codes, and other regional partners. Yesterday’s article highlighted the committee’s most recent meeting that included, but was not limited to, discussion on a potential move to Trade and Transit I. While this scenario has progressed since the formation of this committee, many questions remain in regard to the validity of this option including the impact to the Community Theatre League, and no decision was finalized in our most recent meeting.

“Today, I was able to have a productive conversation with Mr. Sponhouse regarding the Ad Hoc Committee’s efforts on addressing the long-term location of city government, and the impact of these efforts to the Community Theatre League. I informed him of the remaining questions, listened to the concerns of the Community Theatre League, and was able to affirm my commitment that this committee will work diligently to ensure the Community Theatre League is kept abreast of the progress of this committee’s work as a whole, most importantly the progression of this potential option to house city government.

“Finally, I want to thank the Community Theatre League for their investment in the Community and the work they do for the arts. We as a city and community are fortunate to have them.”

As Yoder's statement explains, no final decision on a new location for the city hall has been decided as of now. However, that does not mean the Community Theatre League will be able to remain, as the Trade and Transit I Center remains on the list of possible new locations.