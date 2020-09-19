Williamsport, Pa. – A new city ordinance establishes an accessibility committee but doesn't guarantee people with disabilities get a seat at its table.

On Sept. 10, Williamsport City Council passed Ordinance 6396 creating an Accessibility Advisory Commission "tasked with advising on matters pertaining to access for people with disabilities."

The commission will have no spending authority but can recommend expenditures to the mayor and city council.

The mayor and city council will hand-pick the commission's nine members - none of whom will be required to have a disability.

"The language in Williamsport's Disability Advisory Commission ordinance does not mandate the make up of the Commission be compromised of people with disabilities," said CEO of the Roads to Freedom Center for Independent Living Misty Dion.

The omission undermines a basic tenant of disability inclusion: "Nothing about us without us."

"In my experience, the most successful plans involve people with disabilities who have life long experiences," Dion said.

The ordinance states that four of its nine members "can and should" include people with disabilities, their family members or those who work for an organization that serves people with disabilities.

As written, the ordinance does not require the commission to appoint even one member with a disability.

Instead, four of the commission's members will be city officials without voting powers: one member of City Council, one representative of codes, one person with knowledge of ADA law, and the city engineer.

The other five members will have voting powers but will not necessarily have a disability.

"If members have to be hand-selected by the mayor and city council, it appears restrictive and raises the question: how will the city assure all members with disabilities have equal access to serve on this commission?" Dion said.

Dion and her cohort of outspoken local civil rights activists might have a tough time getting appointed to the commission.

Dion and Karen Koch, community organizer with North Central PA ADAPT, were arrested by city police for disrupting a city council meeting in January.

The group loudly protested the lack of handicap accessibility to city buildings before being cited by police for unreasonable noise.

The activists said their previous requests for inclusion on the city council's agendas went ignored.

"They had signs and started chanting. It got so loud, we relocated to the Sechler Room because we could not conduct city business,” Williamsport City Council President Randall J. Allison said at the time.

Allison is one of seven council members who will be empowered to pick the commission's members.

Over the past three years, city residents raised concerns with council that Williamsport City Hall is not safe or accessible for people with disabilities, according to Dion.

Dion's group lodged a complaint with the Department of Justice before the city agreed to move the meetings to an accessible location.

The United States Department of Justice continues to investigate the compliance of the city's programs and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).