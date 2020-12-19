Williamsport, Pa. — It was a bittersweet moment for Williamsport City Council members as they approved a 2021 budget that would increase the millage rate by 0.5%.

The increase sets the tax rate at 16.22 mills, equal to $16.22 per $1,000 of the assessed value of the property. For a homeowner whose house is assessed at $100,000, the annual cost will be $1,622, a $50 increase over last year's rates.

Every member grudgingly gave their approval. Most voiced their displeasure with the budget. All agreed work for the next budget would begin much sooner.

“We got to the point where the additional cuts that we have to do to get the remaining money to zero require a lot more investigation,” City Council member Adam Yoder said. “They start to impact personnel. There are just things that should have been figured out before we got to this point.”

The budget was approved 7-0, but that does not mean the purposed $460,000 tax increase will stand.

Yoder said the unanimous vote was one of good faith. There are still issues that will be addressed in January. The chance of reaching zero is still very real.

“I decided to vote for it knowing we can reopen this,” Yoder said. “Hopefully, I can generate some goodwill supporting it and then get some goodwill reciprocated in January when we really have to make some hard cuts.”

Yoder pointed out there was still work to do saying, “This was a vote in good faith. Everybody will continue to work until we get to zero and this will not happen again next year.”

Yoder was one of the most vocal members when it came to opposition for the budget. He voiced his disapproval of the budget when it was first proposed and has continued to work with Mayor Derek Slaughter and the rest of the Council members to trim it down.

The budget must be passed and modified by mid-February.

“If we minimize it there would be no tax increase to the property owners in the city of Williamsport,” Yoder said. “I’m going into the 2021 with the mindset of zero.”