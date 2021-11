Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport Bureau of Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

Bradley Racey was last seen leaving the Newberry section of Williamsport at approximately 1:50 a.m. on October 27, 2021.

Anyone with information on Racey’s whereabouts is asked to contact WBP at (570) 327-7560 or the Lycoming County Communications Center at (570) 433-3166. Reference ID is 21-10722.

Source: Lycoming Crimewatch