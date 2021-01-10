Bellefonte, Pa. – "The ripples from Wednesday's assault on the Capitol have reached us here in Bellefonte – thugs have desecrated our Bellefonte Pride mural," Centre County resident Bryce Taylor said Friday.
The bright colors of the Pride mural were painted over with white paint. In blue paint, the words "PATRIOTFRONT.us" and "NOT STOLEN CONQUERED" were written.
Patriot Front is the same white supremacist group whose stickers had to be removed after they were plastered all around town, according to the Borough of State College.
"Jake's has always stood for tolerance and inclusion and we reject the selfish hatred that motivates such acts," Taylor said.
But the hate-filled message didn't last long – after all, hate has no place in beautiful Bellefonte.
With a little bit of paint and a whole lot of love, a community of volunteers gathered together Saturday afternoon to restore the mural to its original condition.
"MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! Thank you everybody for the AMAZING show of support. Our mural has been restored and it belongs to all of us now," Taylor said on the business' Facebook page.
Taylor said he hopes to follow up with ways and ideas "to keep this light shining."
"Sleep well tonight, Bellefonte, you did a good thing today," Taylor said.
If you encounter graffiti in the Borough of State College, you can report it to the borough online via this form.