Towanda, Pa. – In an effort to raise public awareness about financial fraud, Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) is joining with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities to host two upcoming events in the 110th Legislative District.

Did You Know? The PA Dept. of Banking and Securities offers this program statewide. How do you request this program for your community group, senior center, or club? Email informed@pa.gov or call 1.800.PA.BANKS or 1.800.600.0007. Groups of 15 or more can be accommodated.

“Fraud Bingo” is a fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment scams and other schemes that rob billions of dollars from hard-working families and senior citizens.

How do I play?

Play just like you would regular Bingo but with an added twist. Each time the Bingo game caller announces the square, participants read aloud the accompanying message found on their bingo card if they have a match. The winner shouts "Fraud Bingo!" It is as simple as that.

What will I learn?

You will learn how to detect investment fraud by identifying common being aware of local scams affecting your own city or town, and learning techniques to protect yourself from this financial abuse.

“I am pleased to co-host these free events with the Department of Banking and Securities, which will have a representative on hand to lead the discussion,” said Pickett. “Local residents of all ages are encouraged to attend and learn how to not fall victim to one of these scammers by playing a familiar game – bingo!”

The locations and dates of the events are as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 23, 10-11 a.m. – Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St. in Sayre.

Thursday, Sept. 23, 1-2 p.m. – Dushore Fire Company, 212 Julia St. in Dushore.

Reservations are encouraged. Please visit www.RepPickett.com, under the “Resources” tab, to register, or call Pickett’s district office in Towanda at 570-265-3124.