Lock Haven, Pa. -- Police practices were a controversial topic about this time last year. This upcoming fall, a local assessment of police services will take place.

The Criminal Justice Department at Lock Haven University and the Lock Haven Police Department will conduct a survey of police services in the City of Lock Haven.

Criminal Justice students, Olivia Barr and Travis Suydam, were selected as interns for the fall 2021 semester with the Lock Haven Police Department to help conduct a survey of citizen attitudes toward police services. The research is a joint project between the university and the police department.

Faculty researchers, Drs. Ed Bowman and Katie Ely, are helping to coordinate the research, which is planned to begin at the end of September. According to Bowman, student researchers will be conducting a door-to-door survey of randomly selected residents in the City of Lock Haven asking them questions about police services. The survey should be finalized before Thanksgiving.

“One of the major factors effecting quality of life is citizen satisfaction with police services,” Bowman said. “The citizen satisfaction survey will help the police identify both strengths and areas of need in police services.”

The joint research will offer an opportunity for LHU criminal justice students to work with faculty and local criminal justice agencies to study police services in rural communities. The local community can also benefit from the information obtained in the survey, which can be used to change police services.