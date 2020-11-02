Clarkstown, Pa. – PPL Electric Utilities reports a number of weather-related power outages across northcentral Pennsylvania.

The most significant power outage was reported near Clarkstown, where 1,048 people are without power due to weather. PPL estimates that power will be restored to the area by 2:30 p.m. today.

The second-largest power outage was reported in Haneyville, where 250 customers are without power due to tree limbs on wires. An estimated repair time is not yet available.

The third largest power outage in our area was reported near Benton, where 51 customers are affected due to weather. Crews have been sent to make repairs and power is expected to be turned back on by noon today.

In Treverton, 31 customers are without power due to weather. Crews have been sent to make repairs and power is expected to turn back on by 8 p.m. tonight.

Twelve customers are without power near Huntersville due to weather. Crews have been sent to make repairs and power is expected to be back on by 11:30 a.m. today.

To see the full list of outages in our area, visit to PPL's Outage Map.