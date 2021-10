Watsontown, Pa. — The Watsontown Police Department K9 Project received a nice donation after an area woman donated time to sell bake goods and raise money.

Delaney Bottorf sold homemade apple dumplings at the Watsontown Community Yard Sale to help raise money to support K9 Mariska. Delany’s mother Karen Bottorf matched those donations through her State Farm Insurance office in Watsontown.

In all, these kind-hearted community carrying souls were able to raise $852 for Mariska.