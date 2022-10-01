Muncy, Pa. — The State Correctional Institution at Muncy has been dealing with water quality issues for the past week.

Women incarcerated at the prison are reporting that water coming out of the faucets has been brown and undrinkable. However, officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections are saying they consulted with the Department of Environmental Protection, which says the water is safe. As a precaution though, the prison has been providing bottled water to the women since the discoloration was first reported on Sept. 23, according to a statement from the DOC.

Water coolers also are being provided on each unit, so that women can refill the bottles. In the statement issued by the DOC, they noted two water buffaloes also are on site.

"The DEP has advised the water is safe to use for bathing and cooking," said a statement from DOC.

Maria Bivens, spokesperson for DOC, said SCI-Muncy has been receiving water for the past few months from Montgomery Borough since the prison's water treatment plant is undergoing maintenance. The issue with the discoloration started last week when someone in the community drew too much water, too quickly, from fire hydrants, Bivens said. This caused an issue with the borough well and created sediment to be pulled from their well which ended up in the SCI-Muncy water system.

As of Friday morning, Bivens said at least half of the prison had resumed using borough water. The other half of the prison is still using bottled water, pending two consecutive clean tests. Bivens said water samples are out for testing now and she expected results soon.

