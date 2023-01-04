Muncy, Pa. — A state police fire marshal ruled that the fire last week at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic in Muncy Township was accidental.

The fire broke out at Building 3 around 6:20 p.m. Dec. 28 at the clinic located on Route 220. The building, which is behind the main clinic, houses grooming and an incinerator. State police at Montoursville say the fire started in the space between the roof and ceiling where a ventilation stack for the incinerator was located.

No staff or animals were hurt, as all were able to evacuate quickly thanks to the quick actions of a Pennsdale firefighter who was driving by and spotted the fire.

The staff and animals moved to the main building where they were checked over by emergency personnel. It took firefighters from Pennsdale, Muncy Area, Hughesville, Picture Rocks, Montoursville, and DuBoistown less than an hour to knock down the blaze.

The clinic was open for business regular hours the next day. In a Facebook post on the clinic's page, owners Josh and Amy Phillips expressed gratitude to their staff who acted quickly as well as emergency responders. "We would also like to thank all of our amazing clients, neighbors, and friends who have sent us their prayers and offers of help. We are blessed to be part of such an amazing community and regional filled with such great people," the post read.

