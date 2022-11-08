PoliceInvestigation_NCPA_2020.jpg

Mill Hall, Pa. -- Officers with Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar are investigating an overnight vehicle fire.

Police said the vehicle was on fire, sitting in a gravel parking lot behind the Valley Hotel, 246 Main Street, Mill Hall Borough. The vehicle fire occurred on Nov. 5 around 12: 45 a.m. 

The report did not describe the make or model of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Lamar at 570-726-6000 and reference incident number PA22-1412936.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.