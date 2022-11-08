Mill Hall, Pa. -- Officers with Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar are investigating an overnight vehicle fire.

Police said the vehicle was on fire, sitting in a gravel parking lot behind the Valley Hotel, 246 Main Street, Mill Hall Borough. The vehicle fire occurred on Nov. 5 around 12: 45 a.m.

The report did not describe the make or model of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Lamar at 570-726-6000 and reference incident number PA22-1412936.

