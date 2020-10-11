Mount Carmel, Pa. – On Friday Mount Carmel Area School District informed Warrior Run Area School District it would be forfeiting its varsity football game that was to be played the next day.

Mount Carmel is investigating an alleged hazing incident that took place with the varsity football team. According to the school's statement released on Facebook, the incident was reported to the school district from the Mount Carmel Police Department.

“We are saddened to make this announcement but feel swift and firm action is warranted given the information that was provided to local police,” Superintendent Peter Cheddar said through the release. “Due to the confidential nature of the investigation no other information can be provided at this time. This investigation is ongoing and additional team and player consequences may be warranted.”