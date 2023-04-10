UPMC Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC and Susquehanna Regional EMS (SREMS) are coordinating a training exercise scheduled for Tuesday, Apr. 11 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the 699 Parking Lot located near the Emergency Department at UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St.

The exercise is part of UPMC’s emergency preparedness planning. During the exercise, staff from UPMC and SREMS will set up the tents and other equipment used for HAZMAT and mass casualty response.

UPMC reinforced that this is only a training, and the community should not be alarmed.

