Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC and Susquehanna Regional EMS (SREMS) are coordinating a training exercise scheduled for Tuesday, Apr. 11 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the 699 Parking Lot located near the Emergency Department at UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St.

The exercise is part of UPMC’s emergency preparedness planning. During the exercise, staff from UPMC and SREMS will set up the tents and other equipment used for HAZMAT and mass casualty response.

UPMC reinforced that this is only a training, and the community should not be alarmed.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.