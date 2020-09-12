UPMC Lock Haven remains closed following a fire discovered on Thursday, Sept. 10, in a service tunnel connecting a boiler room to the hospital. Local and state health officials continue to evaluate the extent of damage to the hospital.

It is not yet known when services can safely be restored. Patients with upcoming scheduled surgeries or appointments will be contacted to reschedule. Those in need of emergency care should call 9-1-1.

“I credit the quick response of our staff and first responders for preventing this incident from escalating,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Lock Haven and UPMC Muncy. “Hospital staff and EMS safely evacuated and transferred patients ensuring a minimal disruption of care, and firefighters were able to contain the fire to the tunnel structure located outside the hospital.”

Hospital patients were evacuated and some were discharged and others were transferred to UPMC Williamsport and UPMC Muncy. The fire did not affect the residents at UPMC Haven Place or neighboring Susque-View.

Safety personnel remained on scene as hospital workers and contractors assisted fire crews in digging open the tunnel, extinguishing the fire, and controlling smoke. Clinton County Department of Emergency Services declared fire operations complete at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

“Thank you to everyone who responded and supported the incident,” said Reynolds. “Your tireless efforts are why we’re now able to take the steps necessary to restore operations at the hospital. The community was there for us in our time of need, and we look forward to safely reopening the hospital and serving our community as soon as possible.”